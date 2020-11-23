'Ammoru Thalli' 2020 Cast: See Cast Of This 2020 Fantasy Drama

Ammoru Thalli is a satire on the topic of religious business. The film is co-directed by the lead actor him RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The movie saw its digital release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 14, 2020. The film is a dubbed version of the Tamil Mookuthi Amman. The film was released on Disney plus Hotstar. Ammoru Thalli is produced by Vels Film International. And the cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan. Ammoru Thalli is also a Telegu horror movie from 1995 starring Ramya Krishnan and the slight similarities in the poster are hard to unsee. Ammoru Thalli 2020 cast doesn’t disappoint either. If you’re wondering about the cast of Ammoru Thalli, here’s a list:

Ammoru Thalli 2020 Cast

RJ Balaji as Engels Rammasamy

It is not uncommon in the South Indian film industry for the protagonists of the films to direct their own movies. Apart from Balaji, the Kannada actor Upendra is also a well aware filmmaker. RJ Balaji is a well known Radio Jockey and hence the now popular name. Balaji plays the lead in the film as a small-time reporter in Uttar Andhra region who is trying to expose a Baba and write a story to gain recognition.

Nayanthara as Mukkupadaka Ammavaru

Nayanthara plays the goddess almost a decade after her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Sri Ramarajyam. Her look in the movie has made the other characters and Ammoru Thalli cast members a little less attention. Perhaps Nayanthara does have that effect of being the highlight in her movies almost always. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Nayanthara is the highest-paid female actor in the Tamil film industry.

Urvashi as Balaji’s mother

The Malayali actor Urvashi plays an amazing role in portraying innocent Balaji’s mother in the film. She is one of the reasons the films comedic touch feels more memorable. Urvashi’s real name was Kavitha Ranjini but later took up Urvashi as her stage name.

Ajay Gosh as Bhagavathi Baba

Ajay Gosh plays the role of a godmen who is hatching a plan to grab an 11,000-acre plot of land consisting of forests to build his temple and ashram. The name of his character is Bhagavathi Baba. He is popularly seen in negative roles. Some other movies of the actor are Kariya 2, Bhaagamathaie and Visaranai.

IMAGE CREDITS: @worldofmusic.official IG

