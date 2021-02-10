Bella Hadid Claps Back At A Netizen Who Said She Looked 'tired' In The No-makeup Pictures

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 9 to share a series of no-filter and no makeup pictures of herself. The model received quite a lot of love by closed ones as well as fans, however, a netizen stated that she looks tired. Hadid did not let this go and took the chance to clap-back at the follower with a sarcastic comment, read along and take a look.

Bella Hadid claps back at a fan who calls her tired in no-filter pictures

Bella Hadid shared a bunch of pictures in a blue bikini on her Instagram feed on February 9. She chose to flaunt her no-makeup face and freckles in the pictures that were taken right after she woke up. Among fans, friends and family that were going gaga over her, there were some who took to point out that she looks tired and her freckles can be seen.

A fan wrote, "you look so tired" to which Bella replied, "I…..was…..and just woke up….,” after which she added a couple of sad emojis and then added “I am…sorry that my bags…offend u”. Apart from this, followers and close ones were in absolute awe of the pictures that Bella shared and commented with some of the nicest things. The caption she added was an ode to her heritage and read, “Palestinian and Dutch”. The post has over 2 million likes so far, take a look here.

Bella Hadid's Instagram

Bella is quite active on her Instagram profile and goes up to share 2-3 posts in a day. Her feed has constant updates of what she is currently up to which includes pictures of food, Behind the scenes from photoshoots, pictures with her family and more. She also uses the platform to wish her loved ones on special occasions and share pictures with them.

On February 9, she took to Instagram and shared that she loves herself a bowl of Chicken Ramen along with a series of pictures while cooking it. Her caption read, “You know I love me some ramen ... Had to try ... w chicken katsu”.

Another picture she shared on Tuesday was of her taking her own temperature with a thermometer, and the caption she added read, “The new cool”.

