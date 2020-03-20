The Weeknd Fans Are Convinced There Are References To Bella Hadid In His Latest Album

The Weeknd just recently dropped his latest album, After Hours. The singer seems to have poured in his emotions song after song in this album. Fans were quick to connect the dots and are convinced that Weeknd's latest album has references to Ex-Bella Hadid, especially the song Escape from LA. The couple called it quits about 8 months ago and it seems that the singer has not yet healed from the heartbreak.

The Weeknd drops After Hours, fans speculate references to Ex-Bella Hadid

One of the fans tweeted, "Damn I can feel Abel’s pain. this is 100% an album for Bella Hadid". To try and prove their point, the fans picked up a particular verse from one of the songs titled Escape from LA and were convinced that Abel Tesfaye was not just crooning about any other pretty face. Another fan took to his social media to share his feelings about the latest album.

Abel got me missing Bella Hadid and I’ve never even met her — Mateen (@Promethateen) March 20, 2020

In a particular line from the song Escape in LA, The Weeknd says that "She's got Chrome Hearts hanging from her neck". Fans connected this line to a brand that Bella Hadid has collaborated with multiple times. Even though the 'she' in the song remained a history, the fans had their own speculative theories to reach a conclusion.

Just before the release of his latest album, The Weeknd told a leading portal that he threw himself into his music as a way to cope with his pain. He also said that he does not like leaving his house too much. He shared that he is confident with where he is taking his new record. Fans earlier thanked Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's other popular Ex-Selena Gomez for inspiring his song Heartless.

