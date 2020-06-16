Diet Prada Calls Out Fashion Magazine For Turning Deepika Into A 'prop' For Scarlett; See

With the Black Lives Matter protests gaining momentum, racially insensitive content in the entertainment and fashion industry is also being called out. Recently, Diet Prada's Instagram page called out a leading fashion magazine, Vogue for misrepresenting people of colour in their articles. Here's what it is about.

Vogue called out for misrepresenting people of colour

Diet Prada recently called out the leading international magazine for using coloured people as props on their fashion cover. The post is the April 2019's issue where Scarlett Johansson could be seen in the centre grabbing the spotlight. Deepika Padukone and South Korean actor, Doona Bae are sitting on either side. The caption to the post said, "Here’s some controversial moments from American Vogue’s history of cultural appropriation, using POC as props, and the glamorization of white privilege".

The caption under the cover of Vogue said, "In celebration of global talent, the issue championed 'the new center', which is everywhere and nowhere at once". The caption further said that despite the magazine's intentions, it is "glaringly" obvious that the white woman, Scarlett Johansson is still in the centre. While Bae and Padukone are pushed to the side. Another image of the Vogue issue showed the French actor, Léa Seydoux in the centre while Chinese actor Angela Baby, Nigerian actor Adesua Etomi and Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki are seen with her on the cover.

Diet Prada has also called out several other issues of Vogue for the same reason, that it is a misrepresentation of persons of colour. It showed Le Bron James posing next to a white model. The issue is criticised for bearing striking similarity with America's War propaganda poster. Another showed Kendall Jenner sporting an Afro hairstyle and this is criticised for making a white model wear a wig rather than use a model of colour with the real hair. There are several other issues by Vogue included in the list of Diet Prada where there were problems with representing POC.

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, had also come under heavy fire for being partial against people of colour and having only very few coloured models in the company. She had, however, issued an apology for the "race-related mistakes" at Vogue. Reportedly, in an internal e-mail, she addressed the issue and talked about persons of colour not finding enough space in the company. She also took full responsibility for the issue and said she would solve the matter.

Last week, Diet Prada had also posted an artwork by Alex Katz from 2011 which was a mockup of the Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour for the above reason. Not only, this, but the page also shared several posts that had been dedicated to Vogue wherein employees mentioned the discrimination they faced for being POC. Take a look:

