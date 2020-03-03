Ben Stiller Refutes Rumours Of Him Joining Vin Diesel's 'Fast And Furious 9'

Earlier, rumours about Ben Stiller joining the cast of the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 had surfaced on the internet. The rumours originated from an entertainment news portal in the USA which stated that Ben Stiller is set to cast in the film 'soon' without any further information. The rumours of the same had since then grown strong and various Ben Stiller fans took to their social media accounts to express the happiness. The rumours grew so strong that Ben Stiller had to post a public tweet to deny his association with the Fast and Furious franchise. Check it out below -

Ben Stiller denies the rumours of joining Fast and Furious 9

The Zoolander actor took to his Twitter and expressed that the rumours of him joining Fast and Furious 9 are greatly exaggerated. The actor then went on to confirm that he in fact is not associated with the project in any way. Ben Stiller concluded his tweet stating that he wishes well to the franchise.

Reports of my Fast and Furiosness are greatly exaggerated. Meaning not at all true, sadly. Though I wish them well with the franchise. Fingers crossed it takes off. #FastAndFurious #PageSixIsAmazing — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 2, 2020

The report which started the rumours about Ben Stiller being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise stated that the actor would begin shooting for his portion in the film soon. But, the production for Vin Diesel's high-octane action film Fast and Furious had concluded back in 2019 itself. Fast and Furious 9 hits the silver screen on May 22, 2020, and will feature an extended star cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson along with others.

