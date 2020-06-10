From 'The Croods' To 'Spirited Away': Best Animated Films To Watch With Family

Animated movies not only entertain kids but also bring the entire family together. They are also far more complex these days then they are given credit for. Most animated movies are now composites of basic moral values and highly sophisticated emotions. Not only do they manage to give children bright visuals and easy storyline to focus on but also leave off these tiny specific details for the adults to ponder on as well. Here is a list of wonderful animated movies that you should binge-watch as a family:

1. The Croods

The Croods is an animated film that consists of adventure, drama and comedy. The film is about a cave family - The Croods, which has Nicholas Cage voicing the father, Emma stone as the Eep who is an adventurous girl and Guy who is voiced by Ryan Reynolds who likes Eep but wants to keep travelling as compared to Eep's family that wants to be stuck in their cave forever.

The Croods family step out for an adventure with Guy and discover many wonderful things in their journey. This is a great movie for any family to watch as it not only teaches children to always look for a silver lining but also teaches the adults, that sometimes they should step out of their comfort zone.

2. Incredibles

Incredibles is arguably one of the best animated- superhero movie ever made by Pixar. The film follows a superhero family that has been grounded and has to live through regular life but trouble seems to find them eventually. What is so great about this movie is that the Incredibles, is it's very entertaining for the kids because of the animation and the easy storyline but the plot is far more complex and there are so many details that can be dissected by adults of the family.

3. Coco

A Disney favourite, Coco follows the life of a 12-year-old boy Miguel who is transported to the land of the dead by mistake. In his journey, he finds out many secrets about his family and about his father who had deserted him. The movie is extremely colourful and is filled with culture. This movie won't only expose kids to good values and Spanish culture but it also teaches adults to be opened minded.

4. Spirited Away

Watching Pixar and Disney movies are always a pleasure but this family time, take a dive into the exquisite world of Ghibli Productions - The Japanese Disney and arguably far better. Spirited Away is a Ghibli Production movie that follows the adventure of Chihiro Ogino a 10-year-old girl who enters the world of spirits. Spirited Away was voted the best film of the 21st century so far in 2017 by the New York Times. The movie doesn't only paint a wonderful story but is almost a piece of art that can be enjoyed by both adults and children.

5. My Neighbor Totoro

Another movie produced by Ghibli production follows the life of two sisters that meet a magical creature. The movie's art-like aesthetics and brilliant storyline is something that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Promo Pic Credit: Incredibles and Ghibli Studio's Instagram

