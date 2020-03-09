Ryan Reynolds' Best Behind-the-scenes Moments From The Sets Of 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds has evidently earned a lot of praise for his portrayal of the character Deadpool. The character and its two standalone films are reportedly considered to be some of the best comic book films ever made by fans, earning both critical and commercial success. Ryan's iteration of Deadpool has been deemed as fun and enjoyable by fans as the films have a dominant comedic tone to them. But, these photos and videos shared by Ryan Reynolds prove that it was as much fun for Ryan and his crew to make the films as they were for the audience to watch. Check out some of the best moments of Ryan Reynolds from the sets of Deadpool.

Ryan and Josh Brolin talk over a crashing car

The Deadpool films are known for their action sequences along with a heavy dose of humour. In the video below, Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin can be seen having a conversation as a car crashes behind them. Check out the BTS video from Deadpool's shoots below:

Meeting kids on-set

Ryan Reynolds had previously revealed that one of the best parts of playing the character of Deadpool is the opportunity for him to meet kids on-set. Ryan had shared a series of photos which showcased a number of children visiting the sets of Deadpool and meeting Ryan Reynolds as he is dressed up for the character. Check out the heartfelt posts by Ryan Reynolds below:

