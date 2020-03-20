Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Mocked By Fans For Allegedly Undergoing A Facelift Surgery

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles was mocked by her followers on social media for attempting to lie about her facelift. The 66-year-old businesswoman took to her social media account and posted a video of herself where she explained to her fans as to why has she been away from social media for some time. Read on to know more.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles brings back 'corny jokes'

In the video posted below, Tina Knowles said that she has been away from social media from some time as she was recovering from a serious knee surgery. She further added that her fans had been requesting her to bring back her corny jokes in the series of her corny jokes. Check out the video below where she can be heard telling a joke about a man getting hit by a bicycle.

Tina Knowles Instagram video

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles accused of a facelift;

As soon as the video went up, fans started responding to the post. While some fans appreciated her beauty and looks, there were some who wished her a speedy recovery. However, there were still some fans who instead of responding to her joke, accused her of lying about her knee surgery and suggested that she was had undergone a plastic surgery.

Here is another video of Tina Knowles telling a corny joke

