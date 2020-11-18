'FBI' Cast: Read On To Know Who Stars In Latest Season Of FBI

FBI is an American crime drama series which premiered in the year 2018. The show revolves around the workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York while the unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. The series is rated 6.7 on IMDb and has three seasons amongst which the latest one aired on November 17, 2020.

FBI Cast

The FBI cast season 3 includes the following actors -

Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym plays the role of Maggie Bell. She plays the role of an FBI special agent and a widow of a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter. The actor belongs to Canada and used to be a model before pursuing a career as an actor. She has worked in several films like Stick It and Rookie Blue.

Zeeko Zaki

Other FBI Show characters include Zeeko Zaki who portrays the character of Omar Adom Zidam, who is Maggie's partner, FBI special agent, West Point graduate and a retired Army Ranger. He has had several recurring roles in various shows like Six, Valor and 24: Legacy.

Jeremy Sisto

Jeremy Sisto plays the character of Jubal Valentine who is an FBI assistant special agent-in-charge. Sisto is also a writer and producer. His famous films include Wrong Turn, Clueless, Jesus and Thirteen. In 2004, he portrayed bigoted baseball player Shane Mungitt in Take Me Out, for which he was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Featured Performance in a Play.

Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen portrays the character of Ellen Solberg who is a special agent in charge. Connie is a Danish actor and her first major English film was the 1997 movie, The Devil's Advocate where she played a supporting role. Since then, she has appeared in several English films like the Soldier, Gladiator, Mission to Mars, One Hour Photo and The Hunted among others.

Sela Ward

Ward plays the character of a special agent in charge Dana Mosier. She is also an author and producer. Her well-known films include The man who loved women, The fugitive, My fellow Americans, The day after tomorrow and Gone Girl.

