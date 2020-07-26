Billie Eilish's Music Videos That Are Just As Scary As The Song Lyrics

Popular singer Billie Eilish is known for the quirky music videos that she releases for her songs. With unique lyrics, the music videos are also popular for being peculiar and following a particular theme. Though the videos may seem a little nightmarish at times, they are also aesthetically pleasing. Take a look at a list of some of her music videos that just as scary as its lyrics.

Billie Eilish's scary music videos to watch

Bury A Friend

The music video of Bury A Friend is shown from the perspective of a monster who is later revealed to be Billie. The singer is held down by multiple hands in black gloves who inject her with some serum. She then turns into a monster and crawls out from under someone's bed and tries to walk through a dark hallway.

Idontwannabeyouanymore

For Idontwannabeyouanymore, Billie Eilish picked a very simple format but made sure it had a spectral effect. Most of the music video features Billie staring at herself in a mirror and making an attempt to escape from herself. What makes this video scary is how close it is to reality.

All the Good Girls Go to Hell

The popular singer addresses the drastic effect of climate change in this video. She transforms into a winged beast in the video and is seen covered in grime. She then stumbles through a wasteland that is entirely engulfed in flames because humanity chose to be ignorant towards climate change.

You Should See Me in a Crown

The singer followed the concept of a vertical video for the music video of You Should See Me In a Crown. She filmed with actual spiders for the music video. She chose the vertical styling because it supplements her anthem of being fearless and powerful.

When the Party's Over

Billie Eilish confirmed in an interview with a news source that the song When the Party is Over is about being angry when distancing from a loved one. She revealed that it was the drawing of a fan that inspired her to add the shots of her crying in thick black ink. The singer had tubes on her face that spurted out the solution.

