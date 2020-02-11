'Birds Of Prey' Film Title Changed Three Days After Release To Focus On Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. Productions' latest release Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) reportedly failed to rake in projected collections during its first opening weekend at the box office. The film was expected to enjoy a worldwide gross of $115 million during the first three days itself but only managed to bring in over $80 million. As per reports, the long title of Birds of Prey has been slashed down to only Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Also read: Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s mayhem charms fans in this ‘fantabulous’ film

Birds of Prey title change

So AMC had an issue with fitting #BirdsOfPrey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn into their app. Well. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/mQJrbZulol — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) February 10, 2020

Reports suggest that the latest DC film focussed heavily on the character of Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. But, the stretched out title of it put Harley Quinn at the very end. The makers of the film reportedly feel that the title actually isolated hardcore DC cinematic universe fans as Harley Quinn has evidently been one of the most-loved characters from 2016's Suicide Squad. The disappointing first-weekend box office returns have also come in play heavily for the title change.

Also read: Birds of Prey debuts with 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, Margot Robbie gains critical acclaim

The minimal USA box office opening of $33 million for Birds of Prey has reportedly come as a surprise to many fans. The film was praised unanimously by fans and thus the positive word-of-mouth was expected to translate to box office returns. Reports suggest furthermore that the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey title is also going to stay during the initial BluRay and online streaming release.

Also read: Birds of Prey falls prey to piracy as TamilTockers leaks movie

I finally saw #BirdsOfPrey & it is everything I wanted & MORE!



The film was BEAUTIFUL.



It perfectly leads up to a sequel with Black Canary, Huntress & Renee.



Ignore Box Office numbers, all that matters is that the fans loved it.



Guess this beauty is just another Cult Classic. pic.twitter.com/ZNr8JQXFce — Nat ✨ Birds of Prey (@brie_sparkles) February 11, 2020

Also read: Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie gets photobombed by Timothee Chalamet, fans call it 'adorable'

Also read: Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and some of the other best-dressed celebs at the Oscars

Image courtesy - Birds of Prey film Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.