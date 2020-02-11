The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Birds Of Prey' Film Title Changed Three Days After Release To Focus On Harley Quinn

Hollywood News

'Birds of Prey' film title has been reportedly changed in order to put the spotlight on Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn. Read below for more details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
birds of prey

Warner Bros. Productions' latest release Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) reportedly failed to rake in projected collections during its first opening weekend at the box office. The film was expected to enjoy a worldwide gross of $115 million during the first three days itself but only managed to bring in over $80 million. As per reports, the long title of Birds of Prey has been slashed down to only Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Also read: Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s mayhem charms fans in this ‘fantabulous’ film

Birds of Prey title change

Reports suggest that the latest DC film focussed heavily on the character of Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. But, the stretched out title of it put Harley Quinn at the very end. The makers of the film reportedly feel that the title actually isolated hardcore DC cinematic universe fans as Harley Quinn has evidently been one of the most-loved characters from 2016's Suicide Squad. The disappointing first-weekend box office returns have also come in play heavily for the title change. 

Also read: Birds of Prey debuts with 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, Margot Robbie gains critical acclaim

The minimal USA box office opening of $33 million for Birds of Prey has reportedly come as a surprise to many fans. The film was praised unanimously by fans and thus the positive word-of-mouth was expected to translate to box office returns. Reports suggest furthermore that the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey title is also going to stay during the initial BluRay and online streaming release. 

Also read: Birds of Prey falls prey to piracy as TamilTockers leaks movie

Also read: Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie gets photobombed by Timothee Chalamet, fans call it 'adorable'

Also read: Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and some of the other best-dressed celebs at the Oscars

Image courtesy - Birds of Prey film Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
MANOJ TIWARI ON ELECTION RESULTS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI