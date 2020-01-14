The Debate
Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' New Trailer Gives Major Spoiler About Villain

Hollywood News

Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' will reportedly feature a strong villain named Taskmaster. Read below to know all the details about the villain.

scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow is all set to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020, worldwide. Marvel Studios have now revealed a one-and-a-half minute long special look which reveals many key elements of the film's plot.

The trailer features Scarlett Johansson's character, Natasha Romanoff, facing her past which was only vaguely shown in previous Marvel films. But along with showing some plot points, the special look also revealed a much detailed look at the film's villain Taskmaster. Check out Black Widow special look below -

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Scarlett Johansson make it to the Best Dressed list

Black Widow special look 

Also read: Chris Evans helped Scarlett Johansson avoid wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globes

Who is Taskmaster? Did the Black Widow trailer give away a spoiler about the villain?

Towards the end of the special look, Black Widow can be seen going to battle with an armoured villain. The two can be seen going head to head in a cutthroat fight. The trailer also revealed a few glimpses of the iconic Taskmaster 'T' shaped shield. It is visible that the character has been given a revamp of design from its original comic book look. It is not yet revealed who is actually behind the armour of Taskmaster as all the looks revealed have not shown the face. 

Also read: Scarlett Johansson almost played a character in THESE films, check out

According to the comics, Taskmaster is not a villain but sometimes also plays an anti-hero. Taskmaster is known to mimic the physical abilities of their opponent which makes it more difficult to defeat. Some fan theories suggest that Taskmaster in the Black Widow movie will be played by Rachel Weisz, who reportedly has a mysterious character in the film. 

Also read: Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Also read: Scarlett Johansson's best red carpet looks that you need to check out now!

Image Courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

 

 

Published:
