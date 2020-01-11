Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Looks That You Need To Check Out Now!

Scarlett Johansson is an American singer and actor. Since 2018, reportedly she has been the highest-paid female actor in Hollywood. Her films have grossed more than USD 14.3 billion worldwide, making Johansson the all-time third-highest-grossing box office star.

The actor is one of the buzziest personalities of today with stunning looks that won millions of hearts. Hollywood's stars dress their best for the Red Carpet event, but Scarlett Johansson always turns heads with her different Red Carpet outfits and looks. Have a look at the 3 best Red Carpet outfits when Scarlett Johansson stole the limelight:

Here are Scarlett Johannson's Best Red Carpet Looks

Scarlett Johansson kicked off 2020 by walking on the red carpet of with SNL comedian Colin Jost on her side in a scorching red gown. The 35-year-old actor stunned in her robe, which flawlessly hugged her body and plummeted the neckline. She kept things bland for her makeup look, in order to keep all attention on her beautiful crimson silk faille strapless gown, made by Vera Wang. The actor even accessorized her look with a diamond necklace. The dramatic hand-tied bow at her gown's line is not to be missed.

The actor covered up her slimmed-down figure in Donna Karan Atelier's conservative black skirt and a tuxedo jacket as she appeared at Radio City Music Hall's 67th Annual Tony Awards. She looked extremely confident in her all-black look. Check it out below-

At the premiere of highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity war, Scarlett turned heads with her amazing outfit. She wore a beautiful silver robe and a messika choker. Check out the look below-

