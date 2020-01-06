'Bombshell' Writer Charles Randolph Says #MeToo Didn't Impact The Writing Of The Film

The writer of the movie Bombshell, Charles Randolph, was recently interviewed by a leading daily. The writer talked about how the #MeToo movement influenced the writing of the movie. He also shared some facts and truths about the Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, whose scandal is the centre of the Jay Roach-directed movie.

Charles Randolph talks about #MeToo and Bombshell

Charles Randolph was asked whether the #MeToo moment had any impact on the writing of the movie. Randolph then shared that the stories shared on #MeToo were of slightly different quality as they weren't about successful women dealing with known individuals. These stories had a kind of non-organizational quality about them and that there was no particular hierarchy involved these stories. It was a different case when it came to Fox News. Randolph said that Roger Ailes was a boss who had relationships that were on-the-table and of an overtly transactional quality.

What Charles found super interesting, he claimed, is that Ailes needed this transactional quality for his own sexual and psychological needs. He said that Ailes almost wanted to sexualize his power. He finally talked about the fact that #MeToo changed the culture in which the film would be released rather than having an impact on the writing and the story.

Charles Randolph was also asked if there was a film that accurately portrays sexual coercion in the workplace. Randolph names the movie 9 to 5 and talks about how the movie was brave for its period. He addressed the fact that there is a difference between sexual harassment and gender harassment. Gender harassment means badgering someone for their gender while sexual harassment is about coercing someone into doing something sexual. He also talked about how gender harassment is more devastating since it is something you cannot escape as it's based on your identity.

The movie Bombshell was released on December 13, 2019. The movie stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney. The movie is directed by Jay Roach.

