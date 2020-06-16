Times When Brad Pitt Appeared In Surprising Television Roles; See List Here

Brad Pitt is a popular actor and producer who started his career from various TV shows. The show 21 Jump Street gained him a prominent recognition in the media. Subsequently, he did many TV shows playing different roles. After his successful stint in TV, he then started acting in films with Cutting Class being his first major role. Take a look at the surprising television roles Brad Pitt played.

Brad Pitt's TV shows:

Friends

Brad Pitt played the role of Will Colbert in the Friends season 8 episode 9, titled The One with the Rumor. This episode was the Thanksgiving special as well and revolved around the conflict between Will and Rachel's from back their college times. Pitt's portrayal of Will also got the actor a nomination for an Emmy Award in the category for Outstanding Guest Actor. Brad was actually married to Jen while they filmed this episode.

Growing Pains

The American sitcom Growing Pains saw Brad Pitt playing the role of his own rock star version. He served as an inspiration to Ben Seaver in the TV show. The plotline of the episode is based on how Brad's character played an unpleasant character which made Ben Seaver lose faith in his idea of celebrity worship. He appeared in the show for 2 episodes.

21 Jump Street TV series

21 Jump Street was an American police genre TV series that focuses on a squad of undercover police officers and how they investigated various locations including schools, colleges as well as other teenage venues. It aired from April 12, 1987, to April 27, 1991. Brad Pitt played the role of Peter in the episode called "Best Years of Your Life".

Dallas

Dallas was the only show where Brad Pitt played a role in a nighttime soap drama. The TV show Dallas was massively popular back in the 80s. An interesting trivia from this show was that Brad Pitt actually got his first on-screen kiss in this sitcom. He played Randy for 4 episodes in the show.

Too Young To Die?

Brad Pitt also starred alongside actor Juliette Lewis in the TV movie called Too Young To Die? The TV movie aired in the 1990s and was based on whether the protagonist should or should not receive a death penalty. Reportedly, the TV movie was based on a real story. Pitt and Lewis were then featured in the crime drama film Kalifornia three years later after Too Young To Die?

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Friends

