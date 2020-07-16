10-years Of Christopher Nolan's 'Inception', Some Interesting Facts About The Film

Today, July 16, 2020, is the ten year anniversary of Christopher Nolan's iconic film, Inception. Inception is one of Christopher Nolan's most mind-bending movies and fans still debate about its confusing ending even ten years later. The movie told the story of Cobb and his team, who construct dreamscapes for their targets and learn information from them by entering their dreams.

However, the only way to differentiate between a dream and reality was by using a top. This top would keep spinning forever in the dreamscapes, and fans are still unsure if Cobb ever got out of the dreamscape due to the film's ambiguous ending. Below are some interesting facts about Christopher Nolan's Inception that were shared by the cast and crew over the past then years.

The secrets of Christopher Nolan's Inception on its ten year anniversary

Inception literally took almost a decade to make, as Christopher Nolan wrote the script for the film back in 2001 after shooting Insomnia. According to an old report by an entertainment portal, the lead role of Cobb was first offered to Brad Pitt and then to Will Smith. However, neither actors accepted the role within the 48-hour window set by Christopher Nolan, which is why the role finally went to actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Moreover, Nolan's wife and production partner Emma Thomas told the portal that Leonardo DiCaprio spent a lot of time in preproduction with the writer and director. She added that Christopher Nolan and Leonardo DiCaprio spent weeks just going through the movie's script. Emma Thomas stated that the work done by Leonardo and Christopher Nolan helped Inception become less of a puzzle and more of a story with relatable characters.

In an interview, actor Leonardo DiCaprio told an entertainment portal that he needed to know implicitly where his character was (dream or reality). He added that things got incredibly confusing at certain points in the beginning, but the more he talked to Christopher Nolan, the more he understood. In another interview with a news channel, DiCaprio revealed that he read about Freud and the analysis of dreams to research Inception's themes.

Inception is still one of Christopher Nolan's most successful movies. The film earned over $830 million worldwide at the Box Office. Moreover, it was nominated for eight Oscars and it won four, the Awards for cinematography, sound mixing, sound editing, and visual effects.

