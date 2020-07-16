How To Watch Psych 2? Here Is How To Watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Online

The American detective comedy film Psych is back with its second installment. Psych 2: Lassie Come Home released on NBCUniversal's streaming website Peacock TV on July 15, 2020. Psych 2 on Peacock TV follows the journey of Shawn and Gus as they return to Santa Barbara City in California. However, this time the duo is faced with a potential supernatural mystery, around who shot Chief Lassiter. Thus giving the movie its name. Read on to find out, ‘How to watch Psych 2?’

Psych 2 on Peacock TV: How to watch Psych 2?

Psych 2 on Peacock TV is starring much of the old cast, but the film has a slew of Psych newcomers such as Joel McHale, Sarah Chalke, Allison Miller, and Richard Schiff. From the trailer Psych 2 on Peacock TV, the sequel appears to be a joyful feel-good film which all the Psych fans will absolutely love. Psych fans can enjoy Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on NBCUniversal’s Peacock TV. However, like the first installment Psych: The Movie, the second movie will not be available for free to Peacock TV users. Psych 2 on Peacock TV will only be available to stream to its premium tier subscribers. Viewers can now purchase a monthly subscription to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

Psych 2 on Peacock TV: Watch Psych 2: Lassie Come home online?

Viewers can also head to Amazon Prime Video to watch the first film Psych: The Movie. Audiences can also opt for a seven-day free trial of Peacock TV, one can get a free trial of both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. According to the reports of a media portal, Peacock also offers users that sign up via the Android app or another Google platform an extended free trial which will last through October 15, 2020. For the moment, it seems unlikely that Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Hence, the easiest option to watch it via the Peacock website.

Peacock on Smart TV

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal which gives its users access to up to 15,000 hours of content. The content on Peacock includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Viewers can also access news, entertainment, sports, late-night shows.

NBC's Peacock is currently available on Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox One, Vizio SmartCast TVs, and even LG Smart TV. Viewers can also use Peacock on Smart TV. For a standard Smart TV, viewers can follow the given steps and get Peacock on Smart TV.

Install Peacock with the help of the app store present on Smart TV. Click on Install the application Once the application is Installed, Register on Peacock on Smart TV by entering all the credentials. Before launching the application, one needs to make sure that their Smart TV is connected to the Wi-Fi. Then the viewers can choose the right subscription for them and start streaming Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and many other movies.

