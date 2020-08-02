Brad Pitt Starrer 'Johnny Suede' Has Some Unforgettable Dialogues; Read Here

Released in 1991, Johnny Suede was a comedy-drama movie. Helmed by debutant director Tom DiCill, the movie starred Brad Pitt, Catherine Keener, Nick Cave and Calvin Levels in pivotal roles. The plot of Johnny Suede essays the story of a young struggling musician. He is a devoted fan of Ricky Nelson and wants to become a rock star just like his idol. The film went on to receive positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Here is a collection of a few dialogues from this Brad Pitt starrer film that can never be forgotten by fans.

Brad Pitt starrer Johnny Suede’s unforgettable dialogues

No one knew where he came from really...or where he was going. But it was clear, at least to him, he was going somewhere.

Like a car without wheels, like a rocket without fuel, like a man without shoes. Everyone else seemed to have it, everyone else seemed complete. Everyone except him.

Some people call me a teenage idol. Some people say, they envy me. I guess they got no way of knowing how lonesome I can be.

If I find fortune and fame and lots of people know my name. That won't mean a thing if I'm all alone.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Movies With An Ensemble Cast Of Stellar Actors; Must-watch For Weekend Binge!

These hands weren't made to hold a goddamned paintbrush!

You know with that shoehorn; you remind me of a prince in a fairy-tale?

I'd like to say that music and poetry are alike. I've always thought so.

Glooming darkness like constant shadows

Please, bring me a blinding beam of light

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Has A Strained "nonexistent" Relationship With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: Reports

This is for a never-girl. The girl I never knew, the one that I pledge to love. I promised to be true. The one who will never hurt me

This plant didn't need much attention.

I was kind of a lone wolf. I rattled wild and loved hard.

Let's Live on Love

Good music has no time. That's my philosophy.

ALSO READ| Fascinating Trivia About Brad Pitt's 'Voyage Of Time' That Will Make You Watch The Film

My father didn't disappear. She drove him away! Because she knew how much I loved him. When I was young I remember staring at the door, praying that it would open and he'd be there to take me away forever.

Will you take me home?

It's a little hard to me to understand how you could be having so much fun with a guy who's supposed to be beating the shit out of you?

Next time you keep your nose out of other people's business.

Cut the caveman act man, don't you know you hold onto something tightest with an open hand?

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Film 'Snatch' Has Some Memorable Dialogues; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.