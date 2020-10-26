Brad Pitt Supports Joe Biden Via Ad Campaign, Calls Him 'President For All Americans'

Ahead of the US Presidential elections 2020, many celebrities are actively asking US citizens to exercise their right to vote. Many actors are urging their fans and followers to vote for Joe Biden who is the Democratic Party representative, standing against Donald Trump in the Presidential race. The latest actor to join the bandwagon to voice his support for Joe Biden is the actor Brad Pitt. He lent his voice in support of Biden in the latest campaign advertisement. Read ahead to know more.

Brad Pitt’s latest campaign ad in support of Joe Biden

Brad Pitt has officially shown his support to the Democratic Party representative, Joe Biden, in the latest campaign advertisement. Pitt has narrated the campaign ad and called Joe Biden ‘a President for all Americans’. Brad Pitt had also openly supported the Democratic Party member, Barack Obama, in the past.

The ad is a compilation of short clips of Joe Biden meeting several people from all across America. He is meeting people of all ages and ethnicities and greeting them. The ad was first aired during the World Series game held on Saturday.

In the advertisement, Brad Pitt narrates that America is a place for everyone. He continues that the people of America are looking for someone who understands their hopes, dreams and pain. He also continues that the people are looking for someone who will work for those who voted for him and even for those who did not.

In the US Election 2020, Americans will vote for their 46th president. The US Election 2020 has seen tough campaigning from both ends - Republican and Democratic, with Donald Trump representing the former and Joe Biden the latter. Pre-election voting for the same has begun.

Brad Pitt is one of the most well-known actors in the American film industry. He has delivered many hit movies like Ocean's Thirteen, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, and World War Z. He was last seen in the Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He is next going to produce the movie Blonde which is reportedly going to be on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

