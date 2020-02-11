These Brad Pitt Movies Were Nominated For Oscars But Never Won The Award

Brad Pitt took home his first-ever Oscar for acting at the 92nd Academy Awards for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the past, Pitt has been nominated several times at the Academy Awards for his performances but has never won for acting. Brad Pitt has won Best Picture in 2014 for being one of the producers in 12 Years a Slave. Here is the history of movies where Brad Pitt was nominated at the Academy Awards but never won.

Nomination 1: Best Supporting Actor (1996), 12 Monkeys

Brad Pitt scored his first nomination in 1996 for 12 Monkeys. A nomination certainly was due for his spectacular performances in Se7en and Legends of the Fall. Unfortunately, Pitt lost to Kevin Spacey in The Usual Suspects. But at least we got to see Pitt in Granny glasses at the red carpet.

Nomination 2: Best Actor (2009), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

After 13 years, Pitt got nominated for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. In the movie Pitt plays the role of a man who reverses in age. The movie is loosely based on the 1922 eponymous short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He lost to Sean Penn in Milk.

Nominations 3 and 4: Best Actor and Best Picture (2012), Moneyball

Pitt came back to the Oscars with a double nomination. This time, it was for Best Actor and Best Picture (2012), Moneyball. Brad Pitt was one of the producers of Moneyball. Brad Pitt lost to Jean Dujardin of The Artist. As far as the Best Picture was concerned, the award was won by The Artist.

Nomination 5: Best Picture (2016), The Big Short

Pitt earned another producing nod, again for a Lewis book adaptation: The Big Short. As a producer of The Big Short, he lost to the movie Spotlight. However, it was the Best Actor award that gained more prominence because it was after years, Leonardo DiCaprio had finally won for his outstanding performance in The Revenant.

