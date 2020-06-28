Brad Pitt's Production 'The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee' Has Some Interesting Trivia; Read

Brad Pitt is one of the most exceptional actors in Hollywood. The actor also owns a wonderful production company called Plan B Entertainment that has produced award-winning movies like The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight. Talking about one of the most notable movies that the production has produced- The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in 2009 is yet another masterpiece. Loved by the audiences and critics, let's dive into some wonderful facts about the movie.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie reveals she divorced Brad Pitt for the well-being of her children

1. The role of Kat

Julian Moore plays the role of Kat in the film. Even though her role in the film is quite short, she brings a lot of weightage to the film. A rather fascinating fact about her role is that it took a really short time to film. Julian Moore only spent two full days of filming for her role.

Also Read | Brad Pitt starrer 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's' dialogues to use as Insta captions

2. The role of Suky Sarkissian

Maria Bello was seen as Suky Sarkissian in the film. The actor brings her own unique twist to the role and it would be incomplete without her. Before Maria Bello, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal was considered and selected for the role. But she couldn't act for the role due to scheduling issues.

Also Read | Brad Pitt could not stop laughing while filming a scene in 'Moneyball'; watch blooper

3. Winona & Keanu

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are both seen in the film playing different roles. The actors don't actually meet in the movie but the two were seen as a couple in a different movie. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves were seen as a couple in the film - Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992).

Also Read | Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club': Fascinating trivia about the movie that you probably didn't know

4. Herb Lee & Sandra Dulles

The characters of Alan Arkin and Winona Ryder - Herb Lee & Sandra Dulles - play lovers in the film. But in a different film, the two had a rather different dynamic - that of a father and a daughter. The movie was Edward Scissorhands (1990).

5. Plan B Entertainment

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee is the 7th film that is produced by the banner. Before that Troy, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Departed, Running with Scissor, Year of the Dog, A Mighty Heart and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford were the movies produced under the banner.

Promo Pic Credit: TPLOPL's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.