Brad Pitt's Troy: Most Memorable Quotes From Wolfgang Petersen's Directorial

Even after 16 years of its release, Troy still popularly remains as one of Wolfgang Petersen's most beautiful works. Petersen and Pitt's collaboration swept the audience off their feet. The historical drama film was written by David Benioff and featured Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom in the lead roles. The film was the 8th highest-grossing film of 2004. Here are some of the best dialogues of Troy.

Troy quotes

Imagine a king who fights his own battles. Wouldn't that be a sight.

Odysseus: We need you. Greece needs you. Achilles: Greece got along fine before I was born. And Greece will remain Greece long after I am gone.

Achilles: We men are wretched things.

Achilles: You're a far better king than the one leading this army.

“All my life I've lived by a code and the code is simple: honor the gods, love your woman and defend your country. Troy is mother to us all. Fight for her!”

ERIC BANA - Hector

“I've fought many wars in my time. Some I've fought for land, some for power, some for glory. I suppose fighting for love makes more sense than all the rest.”

PETER O'TOOLE - Priam

“This war will never be forgotten, nor will the heroes who fought in it.”

SEAN BEAN - Odysseus

“You say you're willing to die for love but you know nothing about dying and you know nothing about love!”

ERIC BANA - Hector

“Your reputation for hospitality is fast becoming legend.” SEAN BEAN - Odysseus

“Women have a way of complicating things.”

SEAN BEAN - Odysseus

You have your swords. I have my tricks. We play with the toys the gods give us.

You gave me peace in a lifetime of war.

Your reputation for hospitality is fast becoming a legend.

Achilles: If you sailed any slower the war would be over. Odysseus: I don't mind missing the start as long as I'm here at the end.

