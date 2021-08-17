Britney Spears' Latest Pic, Kit Harrington On 'GoT' | Hollywood Recap For Aug 17

Britney Spears Reveals 'thoughts On Exposing Skin', Addresses Pregnancy Rumours

After battling a lengthy conservatorship drama, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and addressed some rumours about herself. Spears shared a risque topless photo of herself and cleared the air about her pregnancy and b**b job rumours. Meanwhile, in the recent development of her case, Britney's father James Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship. Read More.

Kit Harington Reveals How 'proud' He Is Of His Forever Association To ‘Game Of Thrones’

Actor Kit Harington, widely known for his remarkable performance in Game of Thrones, was recently seen in the Amazon Prime anthology series Modern Love Season 2 opposite Lucy Boynton. The actor starred in the series' episode Strangers on a (Dublin) Train and received much love from the audience. While the episode treated Harington's fans with his romantic side, they were also amazed at the reference to GoT in it. In a recent interview, Harington reacted to his forever association with the iconic show and revealed that he will always remain proud of it. Read More.

Charles Roven Hints At Possible Justice League Sequel But Insists It Might Be Years Away

Ever since Zack Synder's Justice League was released, fans of the franchise are hoping for the sequel of the superhero movie. Zack Synder's Justice League was a four-hour-long movie that was initially scrapped by Warner Bros. Entertainment but was finally released after widespread movement of the fans demanding its release.

Earlier, Zack Synder had commented that neither he nor DC had any plans about a possible sequel. Now, the producer of Justice League, Charles Roven, spoke about the future of Justice League 2. Read More.

Actor Ryan Reynolds Reveals Marvel Cameo In 'Free Guy' Was Blake Lively's Idea

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy recently released and has been breaking several pandemic box-office records. As Reynolds basked in the success of his recent movie, he credited his wife Blake Lively for helping him through the journey. He also shared that 'the cameo everyone is talking about' was Blake Lively's idea. The actor was talking about Marvel's cameo in his movie. Read More.

Joe Jonas Shares A 'birthday Suit' Selfie, Celebrating His 32nd With Wife Sophie

Joe Jonas rang in his 32nd birthday. He took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a collection of pictures with his fans that made them go gaga for him all over again. The singer gave his fans a peek into his recent birthday celebrations through his pictures. However, the picture that created the most buzz on the internet included Joe Jonas in his ‘birthday suit’, posing with his wife Sophie Turner.

(Image Credits: AP)

