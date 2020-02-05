'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Captain Holt Is The Right Combination Of Leadership And Fun

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to air Season 7 of the show. Almost every character has been a part of the show since the very beginning of Season 1. One of the most important characters from the show is the captain of the 99th precinct, Captain Raymond Holt essayed by Andre Braugher. There are some unforgettable moments of the characters from the show that fans love and appreciate; check them out.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 Trailer Is Finally Out! Watch It Here

Holt's balloon arch

In Season 4, Episode 6, Detectives Rosa Diaz and Adrian Pimento decide to get married. Amy is responsible for making arrangements for the wedding and Captain Holt voluntarily takes up the responsibility to make a balloon arch.

For someone who is shown to be very practical, Holt is hilariously attached to this arch. He also claims that he didn't make it but "birthed" it. When Amy rejects the arch, he gets very sad about the same.

He shows it to Rosa at the end of the show who also loves it and Holt screams, "Vindication."

ALSO READ | Amy Santiago In 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Is The Epitome Of 'Work Hard, Play Hard'; Here's Why

His research and experiments

In episode 4 of season 4, the detectives are shifted to the night shift because they had broken some rules. This decreased the morale of the officers as they couldn't adjust to the night shifts. Holt researches on the ways to increase morale and then comes to the conclusion that smiling is a good way to do so.

This makes a hilarious scene as everyone starts smiling in a creepy fashion and yet nobody seems to be getting any better. Similarly, when Rosa is in jail, Holt keeps taking her name again and again so that she knows that she is more than just a number.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 First Look Reveals It Will Have 'more Crime Cracking'; Watch

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Times When Charles Boyle Proved To Be A Great Friend

Halloween Heists

Halloween heists bring out a completely different side of Raymond Holt as they show that he is highly competitive, even going behind his husband's back to win the title of "Amazing Detective / Genius". He also turns into a child with Jake Peralta as the two struggle to dominate each other and win. Holt even manages to win the second heist.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Character Adrian Pimento's Most Hilarious Moments On The Show

Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.