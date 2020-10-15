What Happened To The Guy's Eye On 'Fixer To Fabulous', How Did Chase Looney Lost His Eye?

Fixer to Fabulous is one of HGTV's new home restoration shows that premiered in 2019. The show features home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs as they try to remodel the historic homes in their neighbourhood of Bentonville, Arkansas. Fixer to Fabulous also features a carpenter, named Chase Looney, who helps out Dave and Jenny Marrs in their renovation efforts.

However, Chase Looney always wears an eyepatch over his left eye. This made many fans curious about what really happened to Looney's eye. Responding to fans, Fixer to Fabulous' carpenter took to his blog post on chiselandsawdust.com to reveal the story behind how he lost his eye.

Chase Looney shares the story of how he lost his left eye

In his blog post, Chase Looney shared that he lost his left eye back in 2017. This incident happended just a few days after HGTV started filming for the very first episode of Fixer to Fabulous. It was July 4, aka The US Independence Day, and Looney was tasked with setting up the fireworks. However, a storm was coming and the group wanted to light a series of 3 mortars before rains poured.

In his blog post, Chase Looney stated that the concussion from the fourth mortar tube probably exploded, which caused the fifth mortar tube to tip over right as Chase lit its fuse. The mortar explosion went off right in front of his left eye. Chase Looney revealed that "everything stopped" for him when he heard the deafening boom and was blinded by a burst of light.

Further, in the blog post, Chase shared how he was taken to the hospital in Bentonville, Ark. However, his doctor realised that the damage to his eye was severe and in spite of the bad weather, Looney was taken to another hospital by ambulance. There he underwent an 8-hour surgery, after which he learnt that he had permanently lost his left eye. Chase Looney also revealed that the Marrs came to visit him after his surgery and helped him stay positive with their love and support.

[image source: @chisel_and_sawdust Instagram]

