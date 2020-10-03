Caitlyn Jenner’s Hair Makeover Is The Preview To Something Exciting Coming Up; Read More

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's father, Caitlyn Jenner has recently gotten herself a hair makeover. The 70-year-old used to have brunette locks. But now she has dyed them blonde saying they are for a secret project. Here's what this is about.

Caitlyn Jenner gets herself a hair makeover

Caitlyn Jenner has gotten herself a hair makeover. Her brunette locks have now been transformed into blonde locks. On her Instagram, she posted a photo of herself to break the news dressed in a white housecoat. However, this is not all. It seems that Caitlyn is up to something. The caption to her post reads, "Do blondes have more fun? Secret project today...keep you posted 😜". Check it out:

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner Shares Pasta Recipe By Ex-wife Kris Jenner On New Cooking Show

However, Jenner has not yet revealed what her secret project is going to be. But according to reports of Dailymail.com, it is nothing related to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Earlier it eas reported that Caitlyn Jenner will star on the show, however, Andy Cohen had dismissed the rumours saying that Caitlyn and her best friend Sophia Hutchin were the ones who started this rumour.

Despite the two ladies being vocal about their interest in joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen has made it clear that they have not yet been considered for the role. In fact, Cohen has revealed that Kris Jenner's entry on the other hand, in the show makes more sense since she is especially close to Kyle. However, Kris had openly told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that a lot is going in RHOBH and they do not need her presence to add anything.

Also Read: When Kendall Jenner Got Miffed At Caitlyn Jenner For Her Tell-all Book

In other news, Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed the reason behind her split from ex-wife Kris Jenner. Earlier it was assumed that the couple split after 23 years of marriage because Caitlyn wanted to transform herself. However, during an episode of Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! she said that she was frustrated with herself and this made things bitter at the end of their marriage. However, post-split, everything seemed to calm down on its own.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Kardashian-Jenner clan forgot to give Caitlyn Jenner the memo that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. On Australia's The Morning Show, she revealed that she got to know about it the same way everyone did and that is through media. However, Caitlyn does not seem miffed that the 13-year-old show is finally coming to an end.

Also Read: Kanye West's Current Condition Is To Be Blamed On Caitlyn Jenner, Says Westside Gunn

Also Read: Kendall And Kylie Jenner Still Share A Close Bond With Caitlyn Jenner Post Transformation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.