Caitlyn Jenner Shares Pasta Recipe By Ex-wife Kris Jenner On New Cooking Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Caitlyn Jenner recently launched her YouTube channel featuring lifestyle videos. She launched her channel with 3 videos, one which was about cooking. She surprised her fans with a fettuccine recipe which was from ex Kris Jenner’s cookbook. Take a look at her cooking tutorial.

Caitlyn Jenner's YouTube video on cooking

The video is titled 'Cooking With Caitlyn Jenner' which Caitlyn Jenner shared on YouTube on August 31 while launching her new channel. Caitlyn Jenner is seen whipping up a delicious fettuccine dish with sausage and peppers. This wasn't just any recipe but a recipe from her ex-wife Kris Jenner cookbook In The Kitchen With Kris. Caitlyn mentioned why she was picking this recipe from Kris' cookbook. She mentioned that Kris Jenner will be happy that Caitlyn is promoting her cookbook.

While talking about why she picked this recipe she shared that she is not in the kitchen very often but only once in a while. She said she was always in the kitchen when her children were growing up and someone had to cook for them, so she learned how to cook. She added that one of the favourite things to cook is this Fettuccine recipe as she would cook an entire bowl of it and her children would eat it for days. In Caitlyn Jenner's recent YouTube video, she takes help from her manager and bestie Sophia Hutchins. However, Caitlyn did not really take her help and she kept sipping her wine while Caitlyn Jenner cooked the Pasta. In the end, everybody seemed to like Kris Jenner's recipe cooked by Caitlyn.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians cancelled

The popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been cancelled. Kim Kardashian, daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to announce that her family's long-run reality show will end next year with season 20. She shared a poster of the show and wrote a long caption announcing the news and showing gratitude to her fans.

She wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way". She also announced that season 19 of KUWTK will release on September 19 while the last season will be aired in 2021.

