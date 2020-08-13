When Kendall Jenner Got Miffed At Caitlyn Jenner For Her Tell-all Book

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) is airing for 15 years now. The Kardashian family names have become one of the most famous household names. Initially, the start of this show was far more different then it is today. In one of the episodes of KUWTK, when Kendall Jenner was talking about her father's book, she said she was angry with Caitlyn for the book's content. The actor was talking to her mother, Kris Kardashian about it. Take a look at what she said-

Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, and sister of Kylie Jenner. Kendall Jenner once said in an interview with Independent, that she and her father, Caitlyn came closer to each other after her father came out as transgender. And after she spoke to her big sister, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner was in total shock over Caitlyn's accusations toward mother, Kris. So, here is Kendall Jenner’s reaction while talking to mother Kris, on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

When Kendall Jenner was angry at Caitlyn Jenner for her book

The video starts with Kendall saying to Kris Kardashian that she spoke to Kim about her dad’s book, and she also heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it. Kendall believes that a lot of the things in the book is so not true. She also says that the weird part is that she thinks it is not purposeful lying, and she really just thinks that that’s what happened for some weird reason. And then replying to Kendall, her mother Kris Jenner said that she could have been handled in the most amazing loving way, like just talking about her journey and keeping it to that.

Kris says that if she would have done that, she would have great respect for her. But she feels that one cannot talk about in a real negative way, like everything in the book hinted that she is such a bad person. And so much lies are printed in a book that they will live there for the end of time, so her children would be reading this book about their grandparents, and also have a story that is fabricated. So, Kris believes that the book in print is a fabrication.

Kendall Jenner agreed to what her mother said, saying she was 'absolutely right'. Kendall says that, after writing all of this, Caitlyn goes around dissing the Kardashian’s, but they are the kids that she has raised. And if she has a problem with them (whom she has raised) then it makes no sense to her that Caitlyn will go around bashing them for no reason. And Kendall ends her talk by saying that, "it’s insane mom, that’s clearly insane". Watch the video here of how Kendall is miffed with Caitlyn.

