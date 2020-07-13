Kendall And Kylie Jenner Still Share A Close Bond With Caitlyn Jenner Post Transformation

Five years ago, Caitlyn Jenner officially appeared in public as a woman on the cover of a magazine. And while there was some initial controversy after Caitlyn (formerly Kris Jenner's ex, Bruce Jenner) released her memoir in 2017 entitled The Secrets of My Life, peace has largely returned. And recently, Kendall and Kylie talked in detail during an interview with a magazine about what their relationship with Caitlyn is like today, and how things have changed for the better since her transformation.

Kendall revealed that when her dad came out, their relationship grew stronger. She said that her dad could finally be honest with her and could talk about deep emotions that Caitlyn was going through at that time. The model further added saying that Caitlyn was not usually the one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for them.

Kendall went on to reveal that she still calls herself "daddy's girl," and said that their relationship gets stronger day by day. She also added saying that she always looks up to her dad because of her bravery. Kendall said that she has learned to love what she loves and not be ashamed of it. She also revealed that her dad has been her role model right from sports to now with her wisdom.

Kylie, on the other hand, also went on to reveal that Caitlyn has always been an inspiration to her. Right from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license, she always looks up to her dad. However, she said that watching her dad live her true self has been the most inspiring of all.

Kylie talks about her childhood day with dad

During another interview with a magazine, Kylie opened up about her memories with her dad. She said that her dad used to always take them to school and their school was 45 mins away from their house. Kylie further added that she never missed a sports game and growing up with her dad was the best. Kylie also revealed that she talks to Caitlyn almost every day. Caitlyn also loves their daughters very much and it is quite evident on her social media handle.

