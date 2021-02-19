Cameron Diaz Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Long Break From Acting

It has been a long time since fans have enjoyed Cameron Diaz performing on screen. Before having taken a break from films, she would be frequently seen working in films, with many of them enjoying a good share of success as well. However, since the last few years, she has not picked up a single film project and has remained a recluse for a while now. Quite recently, she has finally made her public appearance after a long time in an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi, in his segment Quarantined With Bruce and revealed the reason behind her break.

Cameron Diaz explains the reason behind her break from films

While her absence from films has left her fans missing her perform on screen, it has been learnt that there is a genuine reason why she has chosen to give up films. The major reason behind her decision of taking a hiatus from acting is the fact that she has become a mother. She explained that being a mother of a toddler would make it next to impossible for her to take up any film projects. She then talked about how her return to films would mean long hours of shoot and being away from her child for many hours at a stretch.

She was then asked about whether she would be returning to the big screen in the future, to which Diaz responded with a very subtle answer. She said that while she is not looking forward to working in any films currently, she is not ruling out the option in the future. Her response thus says that there may be a small chance of her coming back in action somewhere in the future. Cameron Diaz gave birth to her first child with husband Benji Madden in 2019.

It has been seven years since Cameron Diaz has acted in a movie. Her last film was Annie, which released way back in 2014. She has worked in various hit films including The Mask, Knight and Day, Bad Teacher, Charlie’s Angels and many more. She has also hosted Saturday Night Live in multiple episodes.

