Shawn Mendes' Fans Are "excited" For 'In Wonder', Storm Twitter With His Musical "journey"

Shawn Mendes is ready to present his musical journey. The Stitches singer will be releasing his first Netflix documentary soon, titled In Wonder. Shawn Mendes recently took to social media and unveiled the official poster of the documentary and also shared its release date. The Mendes Army cannot keep calm as the premiere date is just around the corner.

Shawn Mendes’ fans excited for ‘In Wonder’ documentary

Shawn Mendes has been making waves since his Vine days. His Vine career took off and within a few months, he was working on his first single. In 2015, Shawn Mendes dropped his first studio album titled, Handwritten. The single Stitches from this album was riding high on every musical chart. Since then, Shawn Mendes has released two more albums, headlined three world tours, and achieved many accolades in the music industry.

But now, Shawn Mendes is ready to take over Netflix. On October 13, 2020, Shawn Mendes surprised all his fans when he announced that he will be soon releasing his very own Netflix documentary. This Netflix documentary has been titled In Wonder. Along with the announcement, Shawn Mendes also unveiled a poster of the documentary and revealed that it will premiere on the streaming platform on November 23, 2020.

Shawn Mendes’ fans a.k.a. the Mendes Army could not keep calm after this announcement. Many Mendes Army members took to Twitter and shared their reactions about Shawn Mendes’ brand new project. The hashtag #InWonder was soon trending on Twitter and fans shared their reactions with some sweet comments and some hilarious memes. Take a look at fan reactions to Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder documentary.

From 14 year old boy who used to make vines to 22 year old young man who is currently prince of pop in the music industry and about to release his fourth album, do you think there will b any better inspiration for today's youth in terms of achieving their goals.#InWonder pic.twitter.com/9sJhYj614D — Noor//StreamWonder (@feelithigher) October 14, 2020

i’m sorry to who ever i watch #InWonder with for the first time because imma be crying the whole entire time. ooooo man. — juliana 卌 #WONDER (@JulianaPatton16) October 14, 2020

from vine to youtube to netflix...WHAT A JOURNEY #InWonder pic.twitter.com/PJNIYrrr87 — vee | wonder (@LIKETOW0NDER) October 13, 2020

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder’ album

As mentioned earlier, Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary will be premiering on November 23, 2020. After this premiere, he will be soon releasing his Wonder album on December 4, 2020. Before promoting the upcoming documentary, the Stitches singer released the album’s title track, Wonder. Along with the single he also released the Wonder music video. This music video was also loved by his fans and contributed immensely to the popularity of his upcoming project.

