Candace Cameron Bure Slams Trolls For The 'unkind Comments' On Her Family Photo

Full House and Fuller House fame actor Candace Cameron Bure kick-started 2021 by sharing a family photo with an uplifting message on Instagram. However, the picture did not go down with a few of her fans who instantly began mocking her. Soon after receiving mixed responses with people even commenting about her kids’ appearance in the photo, Candace Cameron jumped in the comment section to address the issue. Here’s what she had to say about it:

Candace Cameron’s Instagram picture

In the photo shared by her, the actor can be seen standing alongside her husband while her children are posing on the side. While sharing the photo Candace wrote, “Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO. P.S. I think my social media break is now over”. Check it out:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it received mixed responses from netizens, while some said that her son Lev looks ‘angry’ in the photo, another commented about the ‘weird’ pose of her daughter. The comments did not go down well with the actor and she immediately replied to all the hate comments. Soon after her, even daughter Natasha was seen expressing her views. Take a look at the comments here:

Immediately after replying to the hate comments, Candace resorted to Facebook to type another lengthy message addressing the issue. She said, “I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo.”

Shame on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen. P.S. Please don’t tell me to ignore the “haters.” There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, “with love.” Umm... that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.

