Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Child; Says 'People Need To Be More Open Minded'

Rapper Cardi B recently spoke out in support of Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old child. The baby was earlier named Zion and later changed to Zaya. In a live stream, Cardi extended support to Zaya and urged people to be more open-minded about the issue of gender identity.

Cardi B comes out in support of Dwayne Wade's transgender child

The rapper constantly asked her followers to be more open to the idea of gender. She mentioned that most people do not grow up in such an environment and therefore she understands their perspective. However, she continued by saying that people need to understand and be supportive at some point especially when it is a child in question.

.@iamcardib shares her support for Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s transgender child Zaya. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fkOyKCJ1wy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2020

.@iamcardib shares her support for Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s transgender child Zaya. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oCFE2a9NA5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2020

According to a news portal, the Wade family had earlier commented that Zaya is too young to have a fully developed sense of gender. Cardi defended the Wade family by saying that the kid is too young to make a transition. She also questioned their idea of how young is too young. Cardi then spoke to one of her friends and asked them on their perspective on the matter, to which her friend responded positively.

The rapper then added that people are born like that, she quoted Lady Gaga’s song Born This Way to back her claim up. She also shed light on the fact that people are old school due to how they were raised by their elders.

Young Zaya was confirmed to be a female when Wade and his wife appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, initially. Besides that, the Miami Heat team has extended their support to the young one’s gender switch. The crowd erupted in cheers when the jumbo tron pointed towards the child at the retirement ceremony of Wade.

