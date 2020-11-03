Carol Arthur Of 'Blazing Saddles' Passes Away At 85, Son David Pays Tribute

Carol Arthur, most popularly known for her work in Blazing Saddles, passed away on November 1. She had worked with Mel Brooks in three other films, including Silent Movie in 1976 Robin Hood: Men in Tights in 1993 and Dracula: Dead and Loving It in 1995. Her son David Deluise posted a picture of them on his Instagram to pay tribute to her mother.

Carol Arthur of 'Blazing Saddles' passes away at 85

Confirming the sad news of Carol Arthur’s death, her son David Deluise announced on Instagram that his mother Carol Arthur had passed away. According to a report by Variety, she was fighting Alzheimer’s disease for the past eleven years and has finally succumbed to it. Penning an emotional message on Instagram, David wrote, “Thank you for being the best mom in the world. You are free now. I will miss you and love you forever. Give Dad a big hug and a kiss from me. Thank you for your wisdom and unconditional love. And thank you for giving your gift. We were all so lucky and blessed to have you.”

Carol Arthur's death has also come as bad news for Mel Brooks, who has known her since decades. Having worked with Carol on multiple occasions, Mel Brooks also expressed his grief for her passing away. He tweeted, “Sad to hear of Carol Arthur’s passing. She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm. She will be missed.”

Sad to hear of Carol Arthur’s passing. She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm. She will be missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) November 2, 2020

Carol Arthur married Dom Deluise in 1965 after having met him a year earlier while working together. In 2009, Deluise died of Kidney failure while battling cancer. Carol Arthur in Blazing Saddles had her playing the character of Harriet Van Johnson. Blazing Saddles cast included herself, Mel Brooks, Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder and more. She played smaller roles on television shows like Rhoda, Alice, What’s Happening, St. Elsewhere and Sanford and Son.”Her last known work was on the TV series 7th Heaven back in 2004.

