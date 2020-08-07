Caroline Flack Died By Suicide Amid Fears Of Prosecution, Says Coroner

British TV presenter Caroline Flack, who was best known for hosting Love Island UK, died by suicide on February 15. At the time of her death, she was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton. London Coroner Mary Hassell said that Caroline chose to take her own life after she learned that she will be 'prosecuted for certainty' and feared press intrusion.

Coroner says Caroline Flack died by suicide because she feared prosecution

As reported by PA Media news agency, Coroner Mary Hassell said on August 6 that the way Caroline Flack's case played out in the media was 'incredibly difficult' on her. Hassell made her statement in an inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court in London. She returned a 'determination of suicide' in her statement to the court.

ALSO READ | 'Love Island' To Not Air An Episode 'out Of Respect For Caroline Flack's Family'

Mary added that the Love Island host also feared a loss of her career. Noting that her fluctuating mental health was also an important factor, Hassell said that at that point Flack was aware that was going to be prosecuted for certainty. The Coroner further said that Caroline Flack knew it would all come down on her to face the media, public, and the press.

The inquest revealed that Caroline Flack had learned that prosecutors were going ahead with her case just a day before her suicide. According to PA, the presenter's friends say that Flack believed that the case would be dismissed. The report also revealed that prosecutor Kate Weiss reviewed the decision to charge Caroline a week after the assault instead of issuing a caution.

ALSO READ | Caroline Flack, 'Love Island' Host, Found Dead In London Apartment

The prosecutor cited various factors when making her case for pressing ahead, including the violence involved. She also stated that Lewis Burton was sleeping at the time of the alleged assault and said that caution is rare when it comes to a domestic violence case. The police also said that Caroline Flack showed no remorse when she was interviewed.

As reported by PA, the inquest also revealed that the British presenter told the police that officers that she hit Burton because he was cheating on her. This incident happened when they arrived at the scene of the alleged assault in December. Flack had pleaded not guilty of assaulting her partner. She was released on bail and was awaiting a trial in March. Flack was replaced as the host on Love Island UK just days after her arrest.

ALSO READ | Piers Morgan Called 'hypocrite' For Expressing Grief On Caroline Flack's Death

ALSO READ | Caroline Flack's Heartbreaking Last Instagram Caption Before Committing Suicide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.