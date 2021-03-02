Carter Reum Asked Paris Hilton's Sister Nicky For Her 'blessing' Before Proposal

Paris Hilton had announced a while back on her Instagram profile that her then-boyfriend Carter Reum had proposed to her for marriage, by posting videos of their special moment. Fans have been since looking forward to hearing more details about this announcement. In the recent episode of her podcast This Is Paris, it was revealed by Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild that Reum had first asked for her blessing to propose just a short while before he actually did that. She also revealed another amusing detail about the proposal.

Carter Reum took blessings of Paris Hilton’s sister before proposal

While many have been waiting to hear more details of the proposal and marriage by Paris herself, it was her sister Nicky who shared some of those interesting details. She said that it was when all three of them were at lunch and Paris left the table to go to the restroom, that Carter asked for her blessings. According to her, when Paris went to the restroom, Carter quickly sat beside her and said that he had two quick questions to ask her. Firstly, he asked her if she would give him her blessings to marry Paris.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton's Net Worth As She Gets Engaged With Boyfriend Carter Reum

The second question that he asked was whether she and her entire family, including Jacob Rothschild would join them on the beach during the proposal. Nicky stated that she said “yes” to both the questions, but she also revealed that the proposal did not go quite as planned. Paris apparently arrived 45 minutes late to that spot on the beach, where Carter would eventually propose to her. Nicky also remembered that Reum was quite nervous before the proposal.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Reveals Story Behind Her Engagement Ring, Calls It A 'beautiful Love Story'

Lastly, Nicky said that Carter had told her to wait around the bushes at around 5 p.m. on that day, but knowing Paris’ apparent tardiness, she told him that she would not wait around the bushes “boiling” and to text her when Paris comes. She also joked saying that Paris being 45 minutes late for her own proposal was “not bad”. Further details about their marriage are expected soon.

ALSO READ: Is Millie Bobby Brown A Billionaire? Read More Details About This 'Stranger Things' Actor

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton And Boyfriend Carter Reum Plan To Start Family Through IVF? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.