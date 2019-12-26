The Debate
Cats Initial Version To Be Replaced With "some Improved Visual Effects". Here Is Why

Hollywood News

Cats will be replaced with a newer cut that has some improved CGI. Read more to know the real reason behind making an updated CGI version of the film, Cats.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cats

Universal has notified thousands of screening halls that they will be receiving an updated version of the newly released film Cats. The new version will have some improved CGI effects. The film is based on a Broadway musical which was composed by the award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber. The film has been people's radar currently and certainly not for any good reasons. Since the release of its trailer, Cats has been involved in some controversies around the actors due to their appearance in the film. Unlike the film itself, the controversies around it have certainly helped to create an interesting life for Taylor Swift-starrer. Read more to know the real reason behind making an updated CGI version of the film, Cats.

Also Read | James Corden Reveals He Hasn't Seen 'Cats' Yet, Says He Is Aware It Is 'Terrible'

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Beats 'Cats' At The Box Office; Check Out Collections

Tom Hooper's Cats to be released with better visuals

The production crew of the film had some problems in order to figure out how to turn the actors into cats. They were initially supposed to try costumes but it did not seem practical because of actors overheating in the fur and difficult to execute when compared with the better-looking option of CGI. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Universal has given a heads up to thousands of theatres to replace the initial version of Cats with "some improved visual effects". Read more to see some fan reactions on the film, Cats.

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Santa Now Asks Dogs, Cats And Pythons “Have You Been A Good Boy?”

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker Vs Taylor Swift's Cats; Box Office Collection Update

Also Read | Cats Movie Reviews Turn To Memes As People Hilariously Troll The Movie; Read Here

 

 

