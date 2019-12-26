Cats Initial Version To Be Replaced With "some Improved Visual Effects". Here Is Why

Universal has notified thousands of screening halls that they will be receiving an updated version of the newly released film Cats. The new version will have some improved CGI effects. The film is based on a Broadway musical which was composed by the award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber. The film has been people's radar currently and certainly not for any good reasons. Since the release of its trailer, Cats has been involved in some controversies around the actors due to their appearance in the film. Unlike the film itself, the controversies around it have certainly helped to create an interesting life for Taylor Swift-starrer. Read more to know the real reason behind making an updated CGI version of the film, Cats.

Tom Hooper's Cats to be released with better visuals

The production crew of the film had some problems in order to figure out how to turn the actors into cats. They were initially supposed to try costumes but it did not seem practical because of actors overheating in the fur and difficult to execute when compared with the better-looking option of CGI. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Universal has given a heads up to thousands of theatres to replace the initial version of Cats with "some improved visual effects". Read more to see some fan reactions on the film, Cats.

Fan Reactions

Cats v1.0.12 patch notes:

- Fixed a bug where certain animations would not play during "sad" states, (see picture) pic.twitter.com/RJguC4bcP9 — Joseju (@Josejusejo) December 26, 2019

It’s a shame Cats was such a flop because Francesca Hayward is one of the most stunning and talented individuals and I don’t want this to be the last I see of her in movies pic.twitter.com/srLczZuEMg — Moody’s Point (@Krazykarenn) December 21, 2019

I don’t even blame the people who made the Cats movie. Of course it was gonna suck. It’s a terrible premise. I blame the assholes on Broadway who made this into a thing. This should have been a flop from day 1 in any format. They created a monster — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 19, 2019

