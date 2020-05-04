'Child's Play' Co-writer & Co-creator Of 'Chucky' John Lafia Commits Suicide

John Lafia, who co-wrote the film and also directed and co-wrote Child’s Play 2 (1990) died on April 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. The 63-year-old artist reportedly committed suicide. Released in 1988, Child’s Play is a popular horror film. Read to know more.

John Lafia passes away

John Lafia collaborated with Tom Holland and Don Mancini on the horror film’s screenplay. He was credited with providing the name Chucky and coined the popular line, “Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?” The original Child’s Play film topped the box office and earned a Saturn award for best horror film along with being nominated for best writing.

Lafia also received a writing credit on the 2019 remake of the film. The cause of death of John Lafia was suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

Don Mancini, Child’s Play creator and screenwriter said in a statement provided by Lafia’s family, “We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the ‘Chucky’ family from the very beginning. He co-wrote the original ‘Child’s Play’ script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed ‘Child’s Play 2,’ — the consensus favorite film among ‘Chucky’ fans. John was an incredibly generous artist. He let me tag along with him to every meeting, and shadow him on set; he taught me more about filmmaking during the production of that movie than several semesters in film school. John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas.”

He is survived by his children, Tess and Kane, and his former wife Beverly.

John Lafia was born on April 2 in 1957. His first major credit was in 1988's The Blue Iguana, which he wrote and directed along with producing its soundtrack. In 1993, he wrote and helmed the science fiction film Man's Best Friend. His other directing works include the TV series Freddy's Nightmares, The Rats and the live-action video game Corpse Killer. His last project was the TV movie Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone starring Scott Foley and Richard Burgi in 2006.

