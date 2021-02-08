Chiwetel Ejiofor Will Play The Lead In A New Series Titled 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'

Chiwetel Ejiofor is all set to play the lead role in a new series titled The Man who fell to Earth. The series is based on a science fiction novel from 1963. The novel was written by Walter Tevis. The same novel was used as an inspiration for the 1976 David Bowie film as well. The series has already begun with its pre-production with showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet writing the series.

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins The Man Who Fell to Earth cast

The plot for The Man who fell to Earth will revolve around an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution. Being a science fiction film, one can expect a bunch of sci-fi drama within the series, according to Entertainment Weekly. The alien in the series will have to come to terms with his own past to determine the future for itself. So with this fresh subject, the makers of the film plan to move forward with Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead role for the movie. Kurtzman, who has helmed the project, spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and told them that he was impressed with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film performances.

We're so excited to announce that Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in the #ParamountPlus Original Series THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. Learn more here: https://t.co/PZvJGIoZXk pic.twitter.com/oru4VWVma8 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 5, 2021

He spoke highly of the actor and lauded his commitment and quality when it comes to acting. He also said that over the years Chiwetel has had a staggering career with amazing films to his name. Kurtzman was quoted saying that Chiwetel as an actor is everything they could imagine and a million things that they cannot. Thus the filmmaker praised the actor's talents and said that they as makers couldn't be more thrilled to be working for him on The Man who fell to Earth.

According to the same portal, it was revealed that the series will debut on Paramount+, which is ViacomCBS’s upcoming streaming platform. The launch of the series will be seen in the US, Canada and Latin America. The series is all set to release on March 4 of this year. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will also go on to star in another sci-fi film titled Infinite. He will also be returning to the Marvel cinematic universe as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness.

