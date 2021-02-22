Chris D'Elia Breaks His Silence Months After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Noted actor, comedian and writer Chris D'Elia has broken his silence on the sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against him months ago. In connection to Chris D'Elia's controversy, the stand-up artist revealed that he has an unhealthy relationship with sex and has now begun taking treatment for it. He was also seen admitting that he feels shameful due to his behaviour.

Chris D'Elia reacts to sexual misconduct allegations

On the subject of the role of physical acts of intimacy in his life, D'Elia said, "What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — I mean sex, it controlled my life,". On the subject of his past behaviour and his viewpoint on intimate acts and what he feels about it now, he said, "I thought in my mind that being straight-up with these women was the right thing to do. I realized, through all of this, that doing that is just treating sex like it's casual and being flippant with people. And that's not the guy I want to be, it's not okay, and I'm sorry for that. It makes me feel shameful and it makes me feel bad."

He can be seen implying that while doing so, he has essentially undermined the sanctity of intimate acts while apologetically speaking about his daily routine of the past. At one point in the video, he can be seen talking about how Chris D'Elia's shows led to some of his physical liaisons. Further along in the video, he can also be seen admitting that he has a problem, which became apparent to him when he couldn't help himself from pursuing other women while being engaged to Kristin Taylor. While touching upon the same, he stated, "This is my dream girl, this is the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life, and even that wouldn't stop what I was doing". Chris D'Elia's fiance, Kristin Taylor, is an actor who is known for films such as My Summer as a Goth, Fast Food Fast Women and The Cry, among others.

About Chris D'Elia's sexual misconduct allegations

Chris D'Elia made headlines after a Twitter user termed the event of him being cast as a paedophile for the upcoming season of You as ironic. The Twitter user alleged that his on-screen character isn't all that different from who he is in real life. A screenshot of the tweet can be found below.

Following the above tweet, many other women came forward and told the Twitter users the story of their respective encounters with D'Elia. Some even stated that the actor has been engaging with minors for a long time. Some of these women shared screenshots from almost 9 years back, saying that Chris D’Elia behaved inappropriately when they were seniors in high school. Those tweets can be found below.

