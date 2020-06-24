Penn Badgley 'disturbed' With 'You' Co-star Chris D'Elia's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley has recently reacted during an interview with a news portal to the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against his You co-star Chris D'Elia. According to reports, multiple women last week accused Chris D'Elia of sexual harassment, including soliciting nude photos from minors. He also played a predatory comedian named Henderson, who exploited underage girls in the second season of You in a similar way.

During the interview, Penn Badgley said that the news has deeply affected him and he is also very troubled by it. He further went on to say that he does not know Chris, but what he does know is that in this day and age, everyone needs to believe women. The actor also revealed that You 's producers had contacted Jenna Ortega, a 17-year-old actress who played a teenage victimized by D'Elia's Henderson on You’s season 2, after the allegations against D'Elia that broke last week. He said that they reached out to Jenna just to make sure that she felt safe.

In the past, Badgley was quite vocal about his discomfort in portraying You's main character, Joe Goldberg, a murderous psychopath who nevertheless developed an avid fan base among the audience of the show. He had said how their show is indirectly portraying things that are not supposed to. He also said that it is very disturbing for many people. Penn further emphasised that the show thinks about things in a dismantling and deconstructive manner.

About the allegations on Chris D’Elia

According to reports, last week, a number of women accused D'Elia of sexually harassing and soliciting nude photos from them, some of whom were reportedly as young as 16 at the time. It was also reported that Chris D'Elia denied the allegations in a statement. He went on to agree to say that he has done things that may have offended people during his career, but he has never knowingly pursued any underage women. Fellow comedians, including his former costar Whitney Cummings and Amy Schumer, spoke out against D'Elia and stood by his accusers.

