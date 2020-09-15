Chris Evans Breaks Silence After Accidentally Sharing Nude Image, Addresses Photo Leak

Chris Evans met with a number of unwanted attention after a certain explicit image of his got leaked accidentally. The actor has now subtly addressed this and has used the attention he has been getting for something productive. In a recent tweet, the Captain America actor urged people to go and vote for the upcoming Presidential Elections.

Also Read | Chris Evans To Star In Netflix's 'Extraction 2'? Story Likely To Be A Prequel

Chris Evans urges his followers on social media to go and vote

Also Read | "Respect Chris Evans' Privacy", Say Netizens After Actor Accidentally Shares Nude Image

Chris Evans began the tweet by addressing that he has been gaining a lot of attention due to a certain accident that occurred not so long ago. He then went on to state that while he has got people's attention, he diverted their focus toward the US presidential election which is going to come soon.

The actor has urged his followers and people coming to check up on him to go and vote. The actor made sure that he was using all the attention for good and hence he focused on asking people to go out and vote on November 3.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

In the past couple of days, Chris Evans unexpectedly ran into a sort of controversy after his album screenshot was shared by him on social media. The actor accidentally posted the screenshot without realising that it contained sensitive data. Due to this, the actor gained backlash as well as became a subject of many trolls. However, Chris Evans seemed unaffected by this and later took down the story soon enough. Fans of the actor tried to support him by mentioning that the leak could have been a mistake and thus was nothing intentional.



My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Now we’re talking — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 15, 2020

You did it for your country 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7O2RvjxV9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2020

Also Read | Chris Evans' Pictures From The Early 2000s Proves That He Has Had A Massive Transformation

However, in a matter of hours, Chris Evans had already gained enough attention from fans and media. The explicit screenshot dragged tremendous attention for the actor. Thus, Chris Evans, being aware of the attention he had been getting, decided to make a rather productive tweet and get an important message out.

However, people in the comments were both supportive of his tweet as well as some decided to poke fun at the actor in a jovial manner. Chris Evans has not directly responded about the incident that occurred, however, he did use the attention for a better purpose.

Also Read | Marvel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With A Video Featuring Chris Evans, RDJ And Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.