'Joker' Star Zazie Beetz Always Knew Her Character Would Survive In The Film

Though Joker wrapped up all the narratives it introduced during the course of its runtime, director Todd Phillips deliberately left a loose end. Arthur Fleck's love interest - Sophie Dumond's fate was left uncleared at the end of the film, leaving it open for interpretation. Though many people were expecting that Arthur's character has actually killed Sophie, director Todd Phillips had recently stated that she in fact made it out alive of the movie. Now, actor Zazie Beetz, who played the character of Dumond has weighed in her views about the same.

Zazie Beetz on Sophie Dumond's fate in Joker

Zazie Beetz was away from the public front right after the movie came out as she wished for people to not make her character's fate a big deal. She stated that she and the makers of the film never discussed a negative ending for the character, but understands that it was easy for people to come to that conclusion given the nature of the film. She stated that it was always self-evident to her that Sophie Dumond did not get killed. Zazie explained it further that Arthur was avenging himself against people who did him wrong, but her character did not do any harm to Arthur, instead, she acknowledged him.

Furthermore, she added that when Arthur comes over to Sophie's apartment, she still acknowledges him with respect, though also with visible fear. Zazie understands why a narrative of her character dying could be interpreted as Arthur's character is a very unreliable storyteller. But, she was also always clear upon knowing her character's fate. In conclusion, she expressed her gratitude towards Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips and would be splendid to work on any other project with the two, perhaps a Joker sequel.

