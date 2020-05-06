Chris Hemsworth Congratulates His Dog For Making It To The Cover Of A Prominent Magazine

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth congratulated his dog Sunny for making it to the cover of a reputed magazine. The actor has been homebound and has been spending time with his family due to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, he took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the magazine photoshoot. Check out the pictures of Chris Hemsworth’s dog from the photoshoot.

Chris Hemsworth’s photos

Chris Hemsworth’s dog Sunny featured alongside the actor on the cover of a reputed men’s magazine. Chis Hemsworth’s dog makes a frequent appearance in the Instagram stories as well as their pictures and videos. The Hemsworth’s adopted their much-loved family dog in November 2014 and has been with the family since.

While posting about his dog’s achievement, Chris Hemsworth hilariously congratulated the canine. He wrote, ‘Congratulations to my dog for receiving her first GQ cover. She’s usually very private and although a dog of few words and mostly dismissive during the interview I believe that the journalist truly captured her true nature.’ [sic]

It had been reported last year that Chris Hemsworth’s dog had run off in Byron Bay. She was reportedly zapped by an electric fence and hence she bolted. She was reported missing for a few days and had the entire family as well as their friends looking for her. After a few days, Chris Hemsworth’s dog was safe and was found in Australia.

In 2018, Chris Hemsworth did a surf check with his dog. His dog Sunny sat on the passenger seat, while Chris Hemsworth asked him if he wanted to surf or take a surf check. The dog adorably sat beside Chris Hemsworth and even gave an answer to his question when asked. Chris Hemsworth captioned the post saying, ‘Morning surf check with one of the local grommets.’ [sic]

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Chris Hemsworth has been spending his time at home. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for a decade now and have three children. They are parents to 7-year-old daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 6. Chris Hemsworth’s latest action-packed Netflix film, Extraction released on the streaming app last month.

