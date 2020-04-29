Chris Hemsworth & His Family Build A Vegetable Garden Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Video

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky on her Instagram account shared an adorable video of her family gardening together. The family of five is seen getting their hands dirty as they do some digging and planting in the soil.

In the video, Elsa Pataky revealed that her children and her husband Chris Hemsworth have been planting a vegetable garden. Check out the video shared by the actor.

Chris Hemsworth’s family

In the video, Chris Hemsworth can be seen digging a ditch for the plants to be planted. He is seen having fun as his kids help him with the digging as well. In the video, Chris Hemsworth’s wife gave a step by step instruction of how to plant the plants. A shirtless Chris Hemsworth is seen preparing the soil in a pair of dark coloured shirts.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife and kids plant the seeds in the soil after the digging is done. His children also water the plants as the final step of the planting process. The Extraction actor adorably guides his son who is seen watering the plants.

In the video, Elsa Pataky can be heard saying ‘little veggie garden’ while pointing at what the Hemsworth’s are up to during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth demonstrated his at-home workout for those who cannot avail gym due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the hilarious video, Chris Hemsworth is seen showing Ellen DeGeneres how he uses a laundry basket and a liquid detergent to do his workout. In The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen even asked the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Andy Lassner to follow Chris Hemsworth’s workout routine.

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Chris Hemsworth has been spending his time at home. The actor like most Hollywood actors has been homebound and seems to be spending some time with his wife and his kids. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for a decade now and have three children. They are parents to 7-year-old daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 6.

