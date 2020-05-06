'Extraction' Sequel To Feature New International Locations? Joe Russo Shares Details

Netflix's latest release Extraction featuring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role certainly managed to become a fan-favourite action-thriller only in a matter of few days. The film released back on April 24, 2020, and quickly garnered close to 90 million subscriber views which is the highest any Netflix original film has managed to acquire.

Now, as Extraction has become a globally loved film, the talks for a sequel featuring Chris Hemsworth have come to light. Interestingly, writer-producer Joe Russo has also shared a few details about the Extraction sequel.

Joe Russo on Extraction sequel

Joe Russo was speaking to a leading news daily where he was asked whether he would like to take the story to new places with the Extraction sequel. Joe Russo shared that the international locations in Extraction played a huge part in the world-building of the film, thus, they will be looking into that aspect furthermore. Joe Russo said that he wishes to tell a story that does not feel completely based in the USA and giving the audience an experience of an international location in the comforts of their home. Joe Russo also expressed how the experience of working on Marvel films, which consist of multiple locations, actually helped while producing Extraction.

Talking about the script of the Extraction sequel, Joe Russo shared that there are a number of fixed aspects with the film which must be carried forwards in the sequel, like Tyler Rake's character played by Chris Hemsworth. The writer-producer revealed that the canvas for a film like the Extraction sequel will undoubtedly be huge. But, he refrained from giving away any plot points for the Extraction sequel.

"Extraction is bruising, brutal knockout fun". Watch it now. Only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/o9Gmo8t0gj — Netflix (@netflix) May 1, 2020

Recently, director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave was also asked to weigh-in about the story of a possible sequel by an entertainment portal. To this, the director had revealed that Joe Russo has written down a number of possibilities for the future adventures of Tyler Rake. In conclusion, the director said that he is ready to take the character and the Extraction film franchise in any exciting direction possible.

