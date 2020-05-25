Chrissy Teigen's Special Moments With Her Kids Will Melt Your Heart, See Pictures

Chrissy Teigen knows how to use social media to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. The model enjoys a humungous fan following of 29.4 million on Instagram. Time and again, Chrissy Teigen has given major 'mom' goals to her fans with her adorable posts with her kids. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her kids. Speaking of which, here is a collection of Chrissy Teigen’s milestone moments with her kids that her fans have loved.

First picture of Miles Theodore Stephens

After the birth of her son, Miles, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram, to share the picture of him with fans. The picture sees little Miles sleeping in the arms of his mother. The adorable picture took social media by the storm, as they could not stop commenting about the cute picture. While sharing the picture, Chrissy Teigen wrote how her house household feels overwhelmed with love.

First picture of the siblings

Here is the first picture of Chrissy Teigen’s kids Luna and Miles shared by her. In the picture, little Luna is seen looking at her baby brother Miles who is enjoying a nap time in his cradle. Fans showered their love on the photo with their likes and comments.

9 months Miles

Chrissy Teigen celebrated the 9 months of Miles birth by posting an adorable picture of him. In the photo, miles can be seen wearing hoodies with matching sweatpants. Miles can be seen holding a blackboard which has “I am 9-month-old” written on it. The picture also describes his height and weight.

First Kiss

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy Teigen shared with her fans, how desperately she was waiting for her toddler to kiss him. Chrissy describes how her son kissed him after making her wait for 16 months. The video sees Miles seated on his table as he kisses mother Chrissy Teigen.

Second Birthday of Miles

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles turned 2 recently on May 16. The socialite celebrated the second birthday of her son, by sharing an adorable picture of him. Dressed in a plain white t-shirt and jeans, Miles can be seen smiling in the photo. The picture features a board beside him which features what he loves, how old he is, with details of his weight, height and more.

First Word

