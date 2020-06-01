Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in America. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen then went on to release her culinary book and currently focuses on her website that is filled with recipes from her experiments in the kitchen.

Chrissy Teigen’s way of making chocolate pecan brownies

Ingredients needed

One cup of unsalted butter

Two cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks

One and a half cups of sugar

One tablespoon vanilla extract

One tablespoon of instant coffee powder

One teaspoon sea salt

Four eggs

Three fourth cups of all-purpose flour

One-third cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon of baking soda

Half cup of chopped and toasted pecans

Recipe for chocolate pecan brownies

While the oven preheats to 350°F, butter a baking pan and set aside Take a bowl Now, add the butter and 1 ½ cups of chocolate chips or chocolate chunks Heat this in a microwave until it is smooth Whisk it lightly and let it cool Now, add in the sugar, vanilla essence, salt, and eggs Mix the espresso powder with two tablespoons of water Add this to the chocolate mix as well Once the wet ingredients have combined well, add the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder Whisk it until the batter becomes smooth Add the pecans to the brownie batter and the rest of the chocolate chips or chocolate chunks Mix it until it is all combined Pour the batter into the baking tray Throw it into the oven and let it bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is hardened Remove the brownie from the oven and let it cool down Dust the brownies with some icing sugar Chop the fudgy brownies into squares and dig in

