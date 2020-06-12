Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Companion For Evening Tea; Recipe Inside

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Take a look at this yummy, sweet cardamom coffee buns recipe by Chrissy Teigen. Read on.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen started her career in the industry as a model and then quickly shifted her focus to cooking. She released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Today, she has a website dedicated to her culinary ventures in the kitchen that is widely popular among fans. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With that being said, check out this delicious cardamom coffee buns recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for cardamom coffee buns

Ingredients needed:

  • Two and ¾th cup of flour
  • 1/4th cup sugar
  • Two teaspoons of fine sea salt
  • One packet of dry active yeast
  • Half cup of milk
  • 1/4th cup of water
  • Unsalted butter
  • One egg
  • 20 whole green cardamom or two teaspoons of ground cardamom
  • Half cup of dark brown sugar
  • Half cup of heavy cream
  • Three tablespoons of freshly brewed strong coffee
  • One teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • One and 1/4th cup of powdered sugar

Recipe:

  1. Take a clean large bowl
  2. Add the flour, sugar, salt and yeast
  3. Keep this bowl aside for now
  4. Take another small pot or bowl
  5. Add the milk, butter and 1/4th cup of water
  6. Warm this mixture until the butter is melted
  7. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl
  8. Add the egg to the mixture and mix it
  9. Knead the dough for a while and let it sit for 10 minutes
  10. Toast the cardamom pods on medium heat until they are fragrant
  11. Grind the cardamom into a powder
  12. Additionally, you can skip these steps if you are using powder
  13. Take a bowl and add the butter, brown sugar and cardamom
  14. Cream the mixture for about 3-4 minutes until it is combined
  15. Take the dough and roll out a 9x18 inch rectangle
  16. Take a generous amount of the cardamom filling and spread it well on the dough
  17. Now, roll the dough into a log
  18. Cut the rolled log into 16 rolls
  19. Arrange these rolls on a greased baking pan
  20. Cover with a plastic wrap and let it rest for 90 minutes
  21. Preheat the oven to 375°F
  22. Pour the heavy cream on the buns and throw them in the oven
  23. Let the buns bake for about 20 minutes until the top is brown
  24. During this time, take another bowl
  25. Add the coffee, vanilla essence and powdered sugar and whisk it
  26. Once the buns are out of the oven, pour the coffee glaze over it
  27. Start pulling the rolls apart and relish

