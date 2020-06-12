Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Companion For Evening Tea; Recipe Inside

Chrissy Teigen started her career in the industry as a model and then quickly shifted her focus to cooking. She released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Today, she has a website dedicated to her culinary ventures in the kitchen that is widely popular among fans. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With that being said, check out this delicious cardamom coffee buns recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for cardamom coffee buns

ALSO READ | When Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pulled Each Other's Legs On Twitter

Ingredients needed:

Two and ¾th cup of flour

1/4th cup sugar

Two teaspoons of fine sea salt

One packet of dry active yeast

Half cup of milk

1/4th cup of water

Unsalted butter

One egg

20 whole green cardamom or two teaspoons of ground cardamom

Half cup of dark brown sugar

Half cup of heavy cream

Three tablespoons of freshly brewed strong coffee

One teaspoon of vanilla extract

One and 1/4th cup of powdered sugar

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Tweets On Life In Quarantine Are Unmissable; Check Them Out

Recipe:

Take a clean large bowl Add the flour, sugar, salt and yeast Keep this bowl aside for now Take another small pot or bowl Add the milk, butter and 1/4th cup of water Warm this mixture until the butter is melted Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl Add the egg to the mixture and mix it Knead the dough for a while and let it sit for 10 minutes Toast the cardamom pods on medium heat until they are fragrant Grind the cardamom into a powder Additionally, you can skip these steps if you are using powder Take a bowl and add the butter, brown sugar and cardamom Cream the mixture for about 3-4 minutes until it is combined Take the dough and roll out a 9x18 inch rectangle Take a generous amount of the cardamom filling and spread it well on the dough Now, roll the dough into a log Cut the rolled log into 16 rolls Arrange these rolls on a greased baking pan Cover with a plastic wrap and let it rest for 90 minutes Preheat the oven to 375°F Pour the heavy cream on the buns and throw them in the oven Let the buns bake for about 20 minutes until the top is brown During this time, take another bowl Add the coffee, vanilla essence and powdered sugar and whisk it Once the buns are out of the oven, pour the coffee glaze over it Start pulling the rolls apart and relish

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.