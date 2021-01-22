Chrissy Teigen Loses Her Tooth In A Fruit Roll-up, Gets All Sad; Netizens React | Watch

American model Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to share a video revealing to fans that she lost her tooth. Along with the video, the actor penned a caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this tweet, fans were left quite concerned and went all out to leave several comments on the post.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Chrissy Teigen shared a short video where she showed fans her broken tooth and revealed how it happened. In the video, the model can be seen showing fans her tooth and says that she just lost her tooth in a fruit roll-up. Along with the video, she also wrote, “welp”. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter post below.

As soon as Chrissy Teigen shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on asking about her health and more. The tweet went on to receive many views, comments and retweets. Some of the users were quite worried about her dental health, while some went on to give some quirky comments.

One of the users wrote, “Real tooth or a cap or veneer? If it’s the real one I’d be worried”. To which the model clarified saying that what she had lost was a cap but she loved him like he was a real tooth. While the other one wrote, “but how?!? We need more backstory!!” Check out a few comments below.

Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth https://t.co/rN1tgzPKbZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Shares John’s ‘secret Rehearsal’, Ends Up Getting 'scolded'

How? I- I have so many questions!! — Gianna (@giannazdabest) January 21, 2021

sorry for your loss — 𝕷𝒊ᵶ𝐞ʈʈ𝐞 𝕽-𝕵 (@zettercakes) January 21, 2021

Instantly had the “oh no... oh no no no” song in my head. — REL (@elpocoloko) January 21, 2021

Also read | US President Joe Biden Fulfils Chrissy Teigen's Wish; Gives Her A Follow Back On Twitter

Recently, Chrissy Teigen posted a few short videos of her husband's inaugural event rehearsal and ended up being 'scolded' for doing so. Chrissy posted two short videos of her husband's practice, which showed ready-to-perform band members. In the video tweets, she also wrote about how excited she was about the show. Little did she know that by posting those videos she was making a mistake, as John's performance was meant to remain as a surprise for everyone at the inaugural. She then admitted to everyone in another tweet that the show was intended to be a 'surprise' and she ended up being 'scolded' for revealing the practice videos.

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Rocks In A Sheer Body Suit & Curly Hair Wig As She Channels Her Inner Cher

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Gets Husband John Legend's Song Name Tattooed On Her Spine, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.